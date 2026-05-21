Maharashtra CET Cell Successfully Conducts Second PCB Attempt With Strong 82% Attendance Rate |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell successfully conducted the “Second Opportunity” MHT-CET examination for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group on May 10 and 11, 2026, recording an attendance rate of 82.06% across the state.

The examination was organised for admissions to professional courses in pharmacy and agriculture for the 2026-27 academic session. According to official figures released by the CET Cell, a total of 116,540 students had registered for the second-attempt examination, while 95,634 candidates appeared for the test. Around 20,906 students remained absent during the examination process.

The computer-based examination was conducted smoothly across 184 centres located in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Authorities described the process as successful and well-coordinated, marking the first year of implementation of the dual-attempt CET system in the state.

Earlier, the “First Opportunity” PCB CET examination was held between April 21 and April 26, 2026. During the first phase, 284,063 students had registered, of whom 263,206 candidates appeared for the examination.

The introduction of two opportunities for the MHT-CET examination is being viewed as a major reform in Maharashtra’s higher education admission process. The initiative has been launched under the guidance of State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil to provide students with flexibility similar to the national-level Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), which is conducted twice every year.

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Beginning this academic year, the CET Cell has decided to conduct entrance examinations twice for the MHT-CET PCM group, PCB group, and MBA/MMS courses. While students are required to appear for at least one examination, appearing for the second attempt remains optional.

Students opting for both attempts are allowed to use the better percentile score obtained in either examination for admission purposes. Officials believe the move will reduce academic pressure on students and offer them an improved chance of securing admission into their preferred professional courses across Maharashtra.

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