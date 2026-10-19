Maharashtra CET Cell Sets Up Task Force To Monitor Social Media, Sends Legal Notice To YouTuber | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has set up a task force to monitor social media platforms and initiate legal action against accounts circulating false, incomplete or misleading information about entrance examinations and admission processes.

The CET Cell said misleading claims regarding examination schedules, results and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were creating confusion among students and parents and affecting the department’s reputation.

Task force to monitor social media

The task force will monitor platforms such as X, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. The CET Cell has also appealed to students and parents to report misleading posts, videos, reels, podcasts and other objectionable content related to CET examinations to the CET Cell.

"The complaints will be verified and appropriate legal action will be initiated," said the CET Cell.

"We have specifically cautioned against claims of changing examination centres or increasing percentile scores through unofficial channels," stated the cell.

Legal notice issued to YouTube channel

As part of the action, the CET Cell has issued a legal notice to the YouTube channel Digital Master after a YouTuber named Shiva allegedly published a podcast announcing dates for the MHT CET 2027 examinations, application registration and results.

The cell said it had received complaints about the video, which allegedly led to confusion among students and parents. It clarified that the dates for the 2027 entrance examinations had not yet been announced.

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Channel directed to remove video

The legal notice directed the channel to immediately remove the video, publish a clarification on YouTube and submit a written explanation, along with supporting evidence, to the CET Cell.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to Google's offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

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