Maharashtra CET Cell Receives 67,652 Registrations For CAP Admissions Across Six Higher Education Programmes |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has received 67,652 registrations so far for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for six higher education programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. The admission process is currently underway for B.P.Ed., M.P.Ed., three-year LL.B., five-year integrated LL.B., M.Ed., and the three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. programmes.

Courses Covered

The CET Cell has appealed to all candidates who appeared for the respective CET examinations in 2026 to complete their online CAP registration well before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues. Admission schedules for other courses will be announced separately.

Among the six programmes, the three-year LL.B. course has recorded the highest number of registrations. Out of 69,473 CET-qualified candidates, 45,158 have already completed the CAP registration. The five-year integrated LL.B. programme has also witnessed a strong response, with 15,602 registrations out of 29,288 eligible candidates.

Three-Year LL.B. Tops List

For professional education courses, 3,453 candidates have registered for B.P.Ed. admissions out of 4,965 CET-qualified students, while 1,455 of the 2,134 eligible candidates have applied for M.P.Ed. admissions. In teacher education, 1,653 candidates have registered for M.Ed. from a pool of 3,451 CET-qualified applicants, while the three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. programme has received 331 registrations out of 797 eligible candidates.

The registration deadline for B.P.Ed., M.P.Ed. and the three-year LL.B. programmes is June 30, 2026. Registrations for M.Ed. and the integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. course will remain open until July 6, while candidates seeking admission to the five-year integrated LL.B. programme can apply until July 9.

The CET Cell has advised applicants to keep all required documents ready before beginning the online registration process. Candidates must upload a recent passport-size colour photograph, a scanned signature in the prescribed JPG/JPEG format, and scanned copies of all educational and supporting documents in PDF format as specified on the official admission portal. The authority has also asked students to regularly check the CET Cell website for updates regarding the admission process and upcoming CAP schedules for other courses.

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