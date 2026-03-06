Maharashtra CET Cell Opens Online Correction Facility For B.Ed, MEd, MPEd Applicants Until March 18 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Examination (CET) Cell has opened an online correction facility for candidates who have applied for the CET entrance examinations for B.Ed. (General and Special), B.Ed. (ELCT), Master of Physical Education (MPEd), and Master of Education (MEd) courses for the academic year 2026–27. The facility will remain available until March 18, 2026, officials said.

According to the CET Cell, the registration process for these courses concluded on February 27, 2026, after multiple deadline extensions. A total of 1,16,013 students have registered to appear for the entrance examinations this year.

Candidates who have completed their registration and paid the examination fee can log in to their accounts on the official CET portal to make necessary corrections in their application forms. The correction facility allows applicants to update details such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and gender.

For B.Ed. applicants, an additional option has been provided to modify their course preference. Candidates who did not select the B.Ed. (ELCT) option earlier can now choose it, while those who had selected it can change their preference if required.

Among the registered candidates, 2,516 students have applied for the MPEd CET, 3,952 for the MEd CET, and 1,09,545 for the B.Ed. CET examinations.

As per the schedule, the MPEd CET will be conducted on March 24, 2026, followed by a field test on March 25. The MEd CET examination will also be held on March 25, while the B.Ed. CET exams are scheduled between March 27 and March 29, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in computer-based online mode at various centres across Maharashtra.

