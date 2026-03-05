CUET PG 2026: Advance Examination City Allotment Slip Out For March 11–13 Candidates; Download Now

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The Common University Entrance Test postgraduation (CUET PG) exam city slips for 2026 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, March 5, 2026.

The advance intimation for allotment of examination city for the March 11, 12, and 13 tests was made available. Candidates can now review their city slips if they are scheduled to take the test on any of these dates. For the CUET (PG) 2026 exam, candidates must check or download their Examination City Intimation slip (using the login credentials). Candidates should note that this is not the CUET (PG) 2026 exam admit card. In order to make things easier for the candidates, this is advance information about the city where the examination center will be located.

The notification has further said that the admit card of CUET (PG) 2026 shall be issued later.

Candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk by email at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or by calling 011-40759000 if having trouble downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) 2026.

Direct Link For Notification

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Important dates

Exam city slip released: March 5, 2026

Exam dates (Phase 1): March 11, 12, and 13, 2026

Note: Exam city slip is not the admit card. The admit card will be issued separately.



CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Exam details

Dates: March 6, 2026 to March 27, 2026

Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total subjects: 157

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps to download exam city slip

The CUET PG 2026 test city notification slip can be downloaded by candidates by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg , the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Public Notices.

Step 3: Select the advance intimation notification mentioned

Step 4: The screen will display the notifications.