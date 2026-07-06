Maharashtra CET Cell Opens CAP Registration For BBA, BMS And Integrated MBA Programmes For 2026-27 Academic Year | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admissions to undergraduate management programmes, including BBA, BMS, BBM and the four-year Integrated MBA, for the 2026-27 academic year. Online registration opened on July 6 and will remain open until 5 pm on July 16.

Covers Government, Aided, University and Private Institutions

The admission process covers Government, Government-aided, University-managed, University departments and unaided private professional institutions across the state. Candidates can complete the registration process online by uploading documents and opting for either E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny for document verification.

Under the E-Scrutiny mode, applicants can upload their documents online without visiting a facilitation centre. Their applications will be verified digitally by designated E-Scrutiny Centres. Candidates opting for Physical Scrutiny, however, will have to visit a Scrutiny Centre or Facilitation Centre with original documents for verification.

MHT-CET Candidates Now Eligible for BBA and BMS Programmes

The CET Cell has expanded the eligibility criteria this year. Maharashtra State candidates who have passed Class 12 and secured a non-zero score in either the MAH BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 or the MHT-CET 2026 (PCM or PCB group) are eligible to apply for BBA, BMS and BBM programmes. For All India candidates, a non-zero score in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) or the relevant Maharashtra CET will be accepted, with preference being given to candidates with CUET scores.

Admissions to the four-year Integrated MBA programme require candidates to have passed Class 12 with at least 45 per cent aggregate marks, or 40 per cent for reserved category, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates from Maharashtra, along with a non-zero CET score. All India candidates may also apply using CUET (UG) scores, which will be given preference over MAH CET scores.

MAH CET Candidates Exempt from CAP Registration Fee

Candidates who appeared for the MAH BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026 are exempt from paying the CAP registration fee. Other applicants, including those applying through CUET, will have to pay ₹1,300 for the General category and ₹1,000 for reserved category candidates from Maharashtra, as well as orphan and transgender applicants.

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According to the schedule released by the CET Cell, document verification will continue until July 17, while the provisional merit list will be published on July 19. Candidates can submit grievances regarding the provisional merit list between July 20 and July 22, after which the final merit list will be released on July 24. The detailed CAP allotment schedule will be announced separately.

The CET Cell has advised candidates to complete document verification within the stipulated timelines, as applications that remain unverified will be rejected and excluded from both CAP and non-CAP admission processes. It has also reminded reserved category candidates to produce valid caste, tribe validity, non-creamy layer and EWS certificates, failing which they may be considered under the Open category as per applicable rules.

Separate admission provisions have also been made for NRI, OCI, PIO, CIWGC and Foreign National candidates, while reservation policies for Defence personnel and orphan candidates will continue in accordance with existing government norms. The CET Cell has established Scrutiny Centres and a dedicated helpline to assist applicants throughout the admission process.

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