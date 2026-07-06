BMC Declares Holiday On July 7 For All Schools In Mumbai Amid Forecast Of Heavy Rainfall | File (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across Mumbai on Tuesday, July 7, in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert and the forecast of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

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In a circular issued by the BMC's Education Department, the civic body said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

The holiday will apply to all BMC-run as well as privately managed schools across the Brihanmumbai municipal limits.

According to the circular, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds for Mumbai on July 7. The civic body also cited incidents of trees collapsing during the ongoing spell of rain on July 6 as an additional reason for suspending classes.

The order was issued by Primary Education Officer Kirtivardhan Kirtikudve and Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Officer Sujata Khare.

The announcement comes as Mumbai continues to witness intense monsoon activity, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to minimise risks to students and commuters. Parents, school authorities and students have been advised to take note of the holiday announcement and follow further advisories issued by the civic administration.

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