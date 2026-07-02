Maharashtra CET Cell Opens B.Ed CAP Registration From July 2, Last Date July 16 For 2026-27 Admissions | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced that the online registration process for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for the 2026–27 academic year will commence on July 2 at 3 pm. The last date to complete the registration is July 16.

Candidate Appeal

The CET Cell has appealed to candidates who appeared for the B.Ed CET conducted in March 2026 to complete their CAP registration within the stipulated deadline to be considered for admissions.

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Applicants have been instructed to upload a passport-sized colour photograph and a scanned image of their signature in the prescribed JPG/JPEG format while completing the online application. They are also required to upload scanned copies of all relevant academic and supporting documents in PDF format, as specified on the CET Cell's official website.

The B.Ed CET 2026 was conducted between March 27 and March 29, with a total of 99,570 candidates appearing for the examination. The results of the entrance test were declared on June 13.

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