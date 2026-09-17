Maharashtra CET Cell Opens AYUSH And Allied Medical Course Admissions 2026, Registration Deadline September 18 | AI

Mumbai: Registration for the centralized admission process for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other allied medical courses for the academic year 2026–27 was started by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell announced on Wednesday. It has urged the students to adhere to the deadline of September 18.

NEET 2026 Qualified Students Eligible To Apply

The courses covered under the centralized admission process include Ayurveda – Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Homeopathy – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Unani – Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTH), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BP&O), and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS).

Students who qualified for the NEET examination in 2026 and are eligible for these courses can register for the centralized admission process.

The last date for registration is September 18, 2026. The CET Cell has appealed to all eligible students to complete their registration within the prescribed deadline.

The first merit list will be published on September 27, 2026.

Original Documents Required for Verification

Candidates must upload colour scanned copies of all required original documents on the admission portal. They will also be required to personally appear at the designated document verification centre with their original documents for verification.

Candidates claiming reservation or special categories must submit the relevant certificates. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are required to submit a valid PwD eligibility certificate issued by the medical board.

Students claiming the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category must submit an EWS certificate valid for the academic year 2026–27.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories must submit the required caste certificate, caste validity certificate and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate, wherever applicable.

CAP Round 1 Admission Schedule

The CET Cell has also issued the schedule for CAP Round 1 admissions for these courses. Students are advised to follow the official schedule and complete all required admission and document-verification procedures within the specified deadlines.

The announcement was issued by the Public Relations Officer, CET Cell, Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

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