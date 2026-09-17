Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026 Extended Till September 21, Candidates Get Fresh Chance For Institution-Level Counselling | AI

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Training (DGT), New Delhi, has extended the admission process for the 2026 session of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Accordingly, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has issued a revised admission schedule.

Application Facility Extended Until September 21

Candidates who could not submit their admission applications within the prescribed period will now get another opportunity to participate in the institution-level counselling admission round.

The facility to submit a fresh online application, edit application details, pay the application fee and confirm the application has been extended until September 21, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Institution-Level Counselling from September 18 to 22

The institution-level counselling round will be conducted from September 18 to September 22, 2026.

Registered and eligible candidates seeking admission will have to personally report to the concerned Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and register their attendance through the institution's login system. Attendance registration will be conducted daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Following attendance registration, institutions will prepare and publish a merit list. Candidates will subsequently be called for counselling, with seat allotment based on the available seats, the candidate's preference and eligibility.

Admission Must Be Confirmed on the Same Day

Candidates selected through the institution-level counselling round must complete the admission process on the same day after verification of their original certificates. If a selected candidate fails to confirm admission on that day, the seat will be treated as vacant the following day and made available for admission to other candidates.

Candidates Informed Through SMS and WhatsApp

The authorities have informed all registered candidates who have not yet secured admission about the revised schedule through SMS and WhatsApp.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the revised schedule and complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines.

The notification was issued by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Maharashtra State, on September 16, 2026.

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