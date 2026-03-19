Maharashtra CET Cell Introduces 2 Admit Cards For Exams Between March And May | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is conducting Common Entrance Tests for admission to 17 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the academic year 2026–27. These examinations are scheduled to take place between March 24, 2026, and May 16, 2026. For the first time this year, the CET Cell will issue two admit cards to each student: a provisional admit card and a final admit card.

The CET Cell has published the final schedule for the entrance examinations on its official website. Provisional admit cards will be made available online within each student’s login portal approximately 8 to 10 days prior to the respective entrance examination. This provisional admit card will allow students to identify the district and city allotted for their exam centre. While selecting preferences, students are required to list four districts in order of priority, based on which the provisional admit card will indicate the allotted location.

The final admit card will be released approximately 3 to 4 days before the examination through the student login portal. It will include detailed information about the examination centre, such as the centre code, name, and complete address.

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Students have been instructed to carefully verify details of their examination centres, including district and taluka, and ensure they download the final admit card. The CET Cell has also urged candidates to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions.

Meanwhile, provisional admit cards for M.P.Ed., M.Ed., and M.HMCT courses have been released. The M.P.Ed. exam begins on March 24 with 2,525 applicants, while M.Ed. and M.HMCT exams start on March 25, with 3,985 and 55 applicants respectively.

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