Maharashtra CET Cell Extends MCA Admission Registration Deadline To July 17 | AI

Mumbai: The CET Cell has appealed to candidates who appeared for the MCA CET held in March 2026 to complete their registration within the revised deadline. Admissions are being conducted for first-year MCA programmes offered under the state's technical education system.

Registration Status

According to the CET Cell, 28,835 candidates have registered for the admission process so far, while 53,256 students had appeared for the MCA CET examination. The registration process, which began on July 4, was originally scheduled to conclude on July 14.

Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the necessary documents while submitting their online application. They can choose between E-Scrutiny, in which documents are verified online without the need for a physical visit, or Physical Scrutiny, which requires applicants to visit the nearest Scrutiny Centre (SC) or Facilitation Centre (FC) for document verification.

Revised Admission Schedule

As per the revised admission schedule, document verification and confirmation of applications will continue until July 18. The provisional merit list will be published on July 21, candidates can submit grievances from July 22 to July 24, and the final merit list will be released on July 27.

The CET Cell has advised students to complete the registration and document verification process well before the deadline and to regularly check the official website for further admission updates.

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