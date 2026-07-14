Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Mumbai Records 17.73% Pass Rate, Nashik Tops State At 41.45%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC Supplementary Result 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 29.53 per cent. Along with the results, the board has also released division-wise, gender-wise and grade-wise performance statistics on its official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations conducted between June 16 and June 30, 2026, can now check their scores and download their provisional marksheets by logging into the result portal using their credentials.

Mumbai records 17.73% pass percentage

Among the nine divisional boards, Mumbai registered a pass percentage of 17.73 per cent. Of the 10,151 students who had registered for the supplementary examination, 9,745 appeared, while 1,728 students successfully cleared the exam.

The board's data also showed that girls outperformed boys in the Mumbai division. While the pass percentage among male candidates stood at 15.42 per cent, female candidates recorded a significantly higher pass percentage of 22.61 per cent.

In terms of grades, 13 students secured Distinction, 48 obtained Grade I, 155 secured Grade II, while the remaining successful candidates passed the examination.

Nashik tops the state; Konkan records the lowest pass percentage

After Mumbai, the remaining divisions recorded the following pass percentages:

Pune: 23.99%

Nagpur: 39.42%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 34.27%

Kolhapur: 18.53%

Amravati: 30.36%

Nashik: 41.45% (Highest in the state)

Latur: 34.55%

Konkan: 12.26% (Lowest in the state)

Nashik emerged as the best-performing division, with 2,602 of the 6,277 students who appeared clearing the supplementary examination. On the other hand, Konkan recorded the lowest pass percentage, with only 33 students passing out of 269 candidates who appeared.

Girls outperform boys across Maharashtra

The gender-wise data released by the board showed that girls performed better than boys across the state.

Out of 36,831 male candidates who appeared, 10,224 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 27.75 per cent. Among female candidates, 14,482 appeared and 4,933 cleared the examination, taking the overall female pass percentage to 34.06 per cent.

Overall, 51,313 students appeared for the SSC supplementary examination this year, of whom 15,157 successfully passed.

Over 50 students secure distinction

The board's grade-wise statistics revealed that 53 students secured Distinction, while 205 students obtained Grade I and 756 students were placed in Grade II. The remaining 14,143 successful candidates cleared the examination with a pass grade.

Steps to check the result

Students can access their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download the online marksheet and keep a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are issued by the board.