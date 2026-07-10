Maharashtra CET Cell Extends CAP Registration Deadline For LLB, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed Till July 13 | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced a second extension of the registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the Three-Year LLB, Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), and Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can now complete their online registration until July 13.

Extension granted to CET candidates who appeared in March-April exams

The extension has been granted to enable more candidates who appeared for the respective CET examinations conducted in March and April 2026 to participate in the admission process. Registration for the three courses had originally commenced on June 11, with the first extension ending on July 8. The latest extension covers the period from July 9 to July 13.

According to the CET Cell, 59,117 students have registered for admissions across the three programmes so far. Of these, 53,069 registrations are for the Three-Year LLB course, 4,248 for B.P.Ed, and 1,800 for M.P.Ed.

Candidates instructed to upload documents in prescribed formats

Candidates have been advised to upload a passport-size colour photograph and signature in the prescribed JPG/JPEG format while completing the online application. They must also scan and upload all required educational and supporting documents in PDF format as specified on the official CET Cell website.

The CET Cell has urged all eligible candidates who have not yet registered to utilise the extended deadline and complete the admission formalities before July 13 to avoid missing the opportunity to participate in the centralised admission process.

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