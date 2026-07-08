Maharashtra CET Cell Begins BFA CAP Registration For 2026–27 Admissions

The Maharashtra CET Cell has opened online registration for BFA admissions under the 2026–27 CAP process | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the online registration process for admissions to the four-year Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) programme for the academic year 2026–27 under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Eligible candidates can submit their applications from July 7 to July 14.

Registration Process Begins

According to the admission notification issued by the CET Cell, the process includes online registration, uploading of documents, physical verification of original documents at designated Physical Scrutiny Centres (PSCs), confirmation of the application form, option form filling, seat acceptance and institute reporting. Candidates are required to complete document verification in person at the nearest PSC for their applications to be considered valid for CAP admissions.

Candidates from Maharashtra, All India, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are eligible to apply. Applicants must have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, secured at least 45% aggregate marks (40% for reserved categories from Maharashtra), and obtained a non-zero score in the MAH-AAC-CET conducted by the Competent Authority. Separate eligibility provisions apply to NRI, OCI, PIO, CIWGC and foreign national candidates.

Merit List Schedule

The CET Cell has scheduled physical document verification from July 8 to July 15, excluding July 11 and 12, while the provisional merit list will be published on July 17 after 5.30 pm. Candidates can submit grievances regarding the provisional list between July 18 and July 20, and the final merit list will be released on July 21.

The admission notice emphasises that candidates who fail to complete physical verification and confirmation of their online applications will not be included in the merit list and will be ineligible for both CAP and Non-CAP admissions. Reserved category candidates have also been advised to submit the required caste validity, non-creamy layer and EWS certificates within the prescribed timelines to avoid cancellation of admission benefits.

Further Schedule Later

The CET Cell has further informed that the schedule for option form filling and CAP seat allotment will be announced separately. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official CET Cell website for updates, as the admission schedule may be revised if required.

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