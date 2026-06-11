Maharashtra CET 2026 UG Results Declared; Top 5 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, CAP Process To Begin Soon | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the results of the BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM and BHMCT CET 2026 conducted for admissions to undergraduate professional courses for the academic year 2026-27. A total of five students secured a perfect 100 percentile score in the examination, including four candidates from Maharashtra and one from Rajasthan.



The CET examination was conducted in a computer-based format on April 28 and 29 across four sessions. Out of 71,067 registered candidates, 62,300 appeared for the test, resulting in an attendance rate of 87.66 per cent. The examinees included 32,851 male students and 29,449 female students.



The students who secured 100 percentile were Arjun Breed from Thane, Vedant Rajesh Ibahad from Pune, Khilti Hemal Shah from Solapur, Ojas Uday Powar from Raigad and Niket Khatri from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The group of top scorers comprised four male students and one female student.

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The examination was conducted at 123 centres across all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Of the candidates who appeared, 59,820 were from Maharashtra, while 2,480 were from outside the state. No examination centres were set up outside Maharashtra this year.



Among the category-wise toppers, Mudra Vijay Waghmare from Mumbai Suburban topped the SC category with 99.88 percentile, while Sushrut Jayant Pahulkar from Nashik secured the highest percentile in the ST category with 99.97. Om Pravin Patil from Jalgaon topped the DT/VJ category with 99.48 percentile, Rajesh Kapil Giri from Pune led the NT1-B category with 98.49 percentile, and Rashmita Mahendra Madke from Thane secured the highest percentile in the NT2-C category with 99.85. Prathamesh Sudam Daund from Thane topped the NT3-D category with 99.88 percentile, Anika Bhushan Musale from Pune led the SBC category with 99.92 percentile, while Dnyanraj Dileep Pawar from Nanded emerged as the top scorer in the SEBC category with 99.08 percentile. Niket Khatri from Jaipur secured the highest percentile among candidates from outside Maharashtra with a perfect score of 100.



The CET Cell stated that the Common Admission Process (CAP) for these courses would commence shortly. Officials also clarified that CET results were declared in percentile scores rather than percentages, with the percentile reflecting a candidate's performance relative to other test-takers who appeared for the examination.