Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2026 Declared At sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; Check Revised Scores Here | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2026 Declared: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the SSLC (Class 10) revaluation results 2026 on June 11. Students who requested revaluation, scrutiny, or a photocopy of answer scripts can check their updated scores online.

Visit the official portal sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, select "SSLC Revaluation Result 2026," enter your date of birth and register number, and submit. Improved marks, if any, will be displayed and recorded officially.

Steps to Check:

1. Go to sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

2. Click "SSLC Revaluation Result 2026"

3. Enter DOB & register number

4. Submit to view results

5. Download and print the scorecard

Revaluation Process:

Students can request revaluation if they suspect grading errors. The Pareeksha Bhavan reassesses scripts, and any increase in marks becomes final.