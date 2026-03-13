Maharashtra CET 2026 Dates Finalised With Stricter AI And Digital Device Ban | Canva

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has confirmed the final schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CET) 2026 conducted under the Higher Education Department, while also announcing stricter regulations to curb cheating through digital devices and artificial intelligence (AI).

In an official public notice, the CET Cell stated that the previously released tentative schedule dated November 21, 2025, will remain unchanged. The announcement finalises the examination dates for several professional courses, including programmes in education, physical education and law.

According to the schedule, the MAH-MPEd CET will be held on March 24, followed by the field test on March 25. The MAH-MEd CET is scheduled for March 25. The MAH-BEd (General and Special) and BEd ELCT CET will take place from March 27 to March 29.

The MAH-LLB (Three-Year) CET will be conducted on April 1 and 2, while the MAH-BPEd CET is scheduled for April 4, with field tests from April 5 to April 7. The MAH-BEd-MEd (Three-Year Integrated) CET will be held on April 9. The MAH-LLB (Five-Year) CET is scheduled for May 8.

The notice, issued by the Commissioner and Competent Authority of the CET Cell in Mumbai, has advised candidates to regularly check the official websites — cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org — for updates related to admit cards, exam instructions and other announcements.

Also Watch:

Alongside the schedule, the CET Cell has introduced stricter examination rules to prevent malpractice. The revised guidelines prohibit candidates from carrying digital devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, Bluetooth gadgets, earphones and calculators where not permitted.

Authorities have also specifically banned the use of AI-based applications, hidden cameras, screen-mirroring technology and remote access software that could be used to gain unfair advantages during computer-based examinations.

Officials said the new measures aim to strengthen transparency and maintain the integrity of entrance tests conducted for 17 professional courses across Maharashtra. Strict action will be taken against candidates or staff found violating the rules, the notice stated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/