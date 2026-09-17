Maharashtra B.Sc Nursing CAP Round 1 Results Out: 8,691 Students Allotted Seats, Over 8,000 Vacancies Remain | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the first allotment list for the centralized admission process for B.Sc. Nursing for the academic year 2026–27.

Out of a total of 16,770 seats across 295 nursing colleges in Maharashtra, 8,691 students have been offered an opportunity for admission in the first round. A total of 8,079 seats remain vacant and will be available in the second round of admissions.

1,119 Students Offered Seats in Government Nursing Colleges

The first-round allotment includes 1,119 students who have been offered admission in 17 government nursing colleges.

Of the 1,180 seats available in government nursing colleges, 61 seats remain vacant after the first round.

7,572 Students Offered Seats in Private Nursing Colleges

In private institutions, 7,572 students have been offered admission in the first round.

The state has 278 private nursing colleges offering a total of 15,590 seats. Following the first round, 8,018 seats remain vacant and will be available for the next round.

Students Must Confirm Admission by September 20

Students who have been allotted a college in the first round must personally report to the allotted college between September 16 and September 20, 2026, by 5:30 p.m. to confirm their admission.

Students are required to carry their original documents and the required fee in the form of a demand draft while reporting to the allotted college.

In case of a bank holiday, students will be permitted to pay the fee through a cheque. However, the cheque must be replaced with a demand draft on the next working day. Failure to submit the demand draft on the next working day may result in cancellation of the admission.

The information was issued by the Public Relations Officer, CET Cell, Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

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