Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP 2026 Schedule Released; Registrations Open Till September 2 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially released Notice No. 01 announcing the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) schedule for admission to B.Sc. Nursing courses under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, for the 2026–27 academic session.

Online registration begins, deadline set for September 2

Online registrations for eligible candidates who qualified in the MH-NURSING CET 2026 opened on August 26, 2026, and will remain active through September 2, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must complete their registration fee payment by September 3, 11:59 PM, and finish uploading color-scanned copies of all required original documents by September 4, 11:59 PM. State CET authorities emphasized that separate online registration for the CAP rounds is mandatory for all aspirants, regardless of their performance or appearance in the entrance exam.

CAP Round 1 preference filling from September 12

Following online document verification scheduled between August 26 and September 6, the registered candidate list and the provisional merit list will be published on September 6. Candidates can submit grievances alongside supporting documentation on September 7 and 8. The final merit list and the seat matrix for CAP Round 1 will be declared on September 11, after which online choice and preference filling will take place from September 12 to September 14 up to 5:30 PM. Results for CAP Round 1 will be announced on September 15, with mandatory physical joining at allotted colleges scheduled from September 16 to September 20 up to 5:30 PM.

The process for CAP Round 2 will follow immediately, beginning with the publication of its seat matrix on September 21. Preference filling for Round 2 will be open from September 21 to September 23 up to 5:30 PM, leading to the seat allotment declaration on September 24. Selected candidates must physically join their assigned institutions between September 25 and September 29 up to 5:30 PM.

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CAP Round 2 process begins from September 21

The CET Cell clarified key admission guidelines, noting that under recent state government directives dated July 2, 2026, OBC and SEBC candidates who submit application receipts for their Caste Validity Certificate are granted up to six months from CAP registration to submit the original certificate. However, failure to produce the valid certificate within the stipulated timeframe will result in admission cancellation and applicable seat-lapse penalties. Candidates claiming Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations must provide a valid certificate for 2026–27 issued strictly in the Maharashtra state format, as Central Government formats will not be accepted.

For institutional fee submission, candidates must pay via Demand Draft (DD). Cheque payments are permitted only on bank holidays, provided they are replaced with a DD on the following working day to prevent automatic cancellation of the seat. Officials added that all scheduled dates remain subject to potential revisions based on orders from the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the state government, or judicial directions.

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