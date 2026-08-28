BMC School In Govandi Sparks Debate After Alleged Livestock Kept On Premises, Probe Ordered | AI

Mumbai: Heated debates erupted during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Committee meeting after co-opted member Nikhil Vyas raised a point of order regarding the alleged intimidation of school management at Sanjay Nagar BMC School in Govandi (M East Ward) over livestock moving on the school premises.

Member seeks probe into alleged illegal activity

Expressing strong concerns over what he described as a deliberate attempt to alter the demography and character of Mumbai, Vyas demanded a thorough investigation into whether local pressure groups and the school's watchman were colluding to permit the illegal activity.

"For several days someone has been unknowingly tying their goats in the area of the school ground. The teachers and parents found it a problem as it is not appropriate for school environment and creates a nuisance," said Vyas.

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Committee members demand strict action

Several committee members voiced strong support for the motion. Corporator Swapna Mhatre condemned the incident, emphasizing that strict action must be taken against defaulting officials. Echoing these concerns, Susham Samant urged administrative officers not to bow to local elements, while Yogita Koli expressed shock over the revelations.

In response, the Education Committee Chairperson expressed deep displeasure over the lapse and directed municipal authorities to initiate immediate remedial measures. The point of order has been kept pending, with officials mandated to submit a comprehensive investigation report before the committee's next meeting. "If required, an FIR will be filed against the offender after a thorough investigation," said a civic official.

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