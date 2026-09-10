Maharashtra BPEd Admission 2026: CET Cell Allots 2,074 Students As Nearly 63% Seats Remain Unallotted In CAP Round 1 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has allotted seats to 2,074 students in the first round of the centralised admission process (CAP) for the Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) programme for the academic year 2026-27.

5,641 Seats Available Across 54 BPEd Colleges In Maharashtra

A total of 5,641 seats across 54 BPEd colleges in Maharashtra were available for allotment in the first round. Of the 3,418 students who had registered for admission, 3,083 submitted their college preferences within the stipulated period and were considered for the first CAP round.

According to the CET Cell, 2,074 candidates have now been allotted colleges based on the preferences submitted by them. This means around 37% of the total available seats have been allotted in the first round.

Available Seats Far Outnumber Candidates Who Submitted Preferences

The number of available seats is also significantly higher than the number of candidates participating in the round. While 5,641 seats were on offer, only 3,083 candidates submitted their preferences for the first round.

Students who have received an allotment are required to report physically to their allotted colleges between September 9 and September 11. They will have to submit the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

The admissions are being conducted by the Maharashtra State CET Cell for BPEd colleges across the state for the 2026-27 academic year.

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