 Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here

Candidates who took the Maharashtra compartment exams can check their results on mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Updated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Official website

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has announced the results of the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams today, August 23, 2024, at 1 PM. Students who took the compartment exams can check their scores and download marksheets from the online portals of the Maharashtra Board.

Additionally, a direct link to access the scorecard will be available. The authorities will also provide important statistics such as the number of students who registered, appeared, and passed the exam.

Link to check the results here

Candidates who took the compartment exams can check their qualifying status at the following online portals:

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
- mahresult.nic.in

- mahahsscboard.in

To download the marksheet, test takers can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the link for Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2024/Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2024 available on the homepage

3. Enter the login credentials

4. The Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2024 will appear on the screen

5. View and download the marks card

6. Keep a physical copy for future reference

