Maharashtra Board 12th Results Tomorrow, Click To Know Result Time

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Board 12th Results Tomorrow, Click To Know Result Time | IStock

Maharashtra: The much-awaited Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results will be announced tomorrow, June 8 at 1 pm. However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server.

Students can check the results by logging on to these websites for their class 12 result:

1) msbshse.co.in

2) hscresult.mkcl.org

3) mahresult.nic.in.

The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.

article-image

