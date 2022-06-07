Maharashtra Board 12th Results Tomorrow, Click To Know Result Time

Maharashtra: The much-awaited Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results will be announced tomorrow, June 8 at 1 pm. However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server.
Students can check the results by logging on to these websites for their class 12 result:
1) msbshse.co.in
2) hscresult.mkcl.org
3) mahresult.nic.in.
The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.
