Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admission 2026: CET Cell Releases CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment For 3,667 Students; Reporting Ends October 24 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday announced the fourth-round seat allotment list for first-year B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D admissions for the academic year 2026-27, offering admission opportunities to 3,667 students.

Over 5,000 Students Submit Preferences

According to the CET Cell, 5,120 students submitted their college preferences for the fourth round, of whom 3,667 were allotted seats. Of these, 1,087 students received an admission opportunity for the first time.

Across the first three rounds, 27,126 students secured admission to pharmacy colleges in the state. The first round saw 16,734 admissions, followed by 7,432 in the second round and 2,960 in the third.

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Maharashtra has 47,192 seats across 528 pharmacy colleges, according to the CET Cell's announcement.

Students allotted seats in the fourth round must report to their respective colleges by October 24, 2026, to confirm their admissions. They are required to submit the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fees within the deadline.

Admissions under the institutional round will be conducted from October 25 to 29, 2026, the CET Cell said.

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