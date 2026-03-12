Maharashtra Approves ₹17.94 Crore For New ITI Hostel In Nanded | File Pic

Nanded: The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 17.94 crore for building a new hostel for students of the Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nanded, officials said.

The old hostel building at the ITI had become dilapidated and unfit for habitation, forcing authorities to shut it down several years ago. As a result, students, especially those coming from rural areas and economically weaker families, had to rent private rooms in the city at high costs.

Nanded MP Ravindra Chavan had urged the state's Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department to resolve the problem at the earliest.

The new hostel, with a capacity to accommodate 300 students, will reduce the financial burden on students and allow them to focus more on their studies, Chavan told reporters.

