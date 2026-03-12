 Maharashtra Approves ₹17.94 Crore For New ITI Hostel In Nanded
The Maharashtra government has approved ₹17.94 crore to build a new hostel for 300 students at Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government ITI in Nanded. The old hostel was dilapidated and shut down, forcing students to rent costly private rooms. The new facility will ease financial burdens and help students focus on their studies, MP Ravindra Chavan said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Approves ₹17.94 Crore For New ITI Hostel In Nanded | File Pic

Nanded: The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 17.94 crore for building a new hostel for students of the Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nanded, officials said.

The old hostel building at the ITI had become dilapidated and unfit for habitation, forcing authorities to shut it down several years ago. As a result, students, especially those coming from rural areas and economically weaker families, had to rent private rooms in the city at high costs.

Nanded MP Ravindra Chavan had urged the state's Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department to resolve the problem at the earliest.

The new hostel, with a capacity to accommodate 300 students, will reduce the financial burden on students and allow them to focus more on their studies, Chavan told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

