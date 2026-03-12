Bihar Man’s UPSC Rank 440 Claim Exposed as Fake; Police Reportedly Searching For Him As He Goes Missing

Bihar: A man from Bihar has been accused of falsely claiming that he secured the 440th rank in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025 results. The claim reportedly led to local celebrations and media attention before discrepancies emerged.

The incident took place in the Fatehpur Village of Ariyaru Block in Sheikhpura district, where Ranjeet Yadav lives.

As per the Live Hindustan, Ranjit of Sheikhpura himself has spread the word that he has cleared the UPSC examinations. As soon as the news spread, former MLA Vijay Samrat reached his home in Fatehpur and honored him with gifts. Mahuli Station House Officer Rampravesh Bharti also invited Ranjit to the police station, fed him sweets, and honored him. Ranjit was showered with the flowers and garlands.

When this was investigated in depth, it was found that the UPSC Rank 440th did not belong to the Ranjit of Bihar but to Ranjith Kumar R, who is a resident of Karnataka’s Chikballapur, as per the live Hindustan report.

Ranjeeth Ran Away

According to the Live Hindustan Report, as soon as word spread about Ranjit Yadav's fake claims in Bihar, the Mahuli Station Officer summoned him to the police station with the Aadhar card and UPSC admit card for questioning, but after he received the police call, he turned off his phone and fled the village. His family is currently avoiding and distancing itself from the media.

MLA deletes his social media posts.

Former MLA Vijay Samrat, seeking to avoid embarrassment, promptly deleted all photos honoring Ranjit Yadav from his social media accounts

Ranjeeth wanted to become an IAS

As per the Live Hindustan, he fabricated a false story, seeing the success of his friends. Ranjit, who came from a farming family, had gone to Delhi to study, as per the villagers. It further said that many of his friends have indeed become government officers, and Ranjit would often boast in the village that he would soon become an IAS officer.

The "motivational" speech by Ranjeet Yadav from Bihar who fraudulently claimed he secured 440 rank in the UPSC 2025. pic.twitter.com/ZWdVjW3c1M https://t.co/YiyHNyXG4E — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 12, 2026

Motivation Video Viral

After the fraud allegations, Ranjit's motivational video, shared by Sheikhpura Lives, has gone viral. In the video further shared by the X user Piyush Rai, he stated that ”Life is a long journey, but there is only one test in it—to keep your focus on the goal. You must only look at your goal and where it is. When your goal is visible to you, reaching the destination becomes easier. But if you cannot see your goal, then even after making a thousand attempts, you will not achieve anything. Whether it is your mother, father, or anyone else guiding you, it will not matter unless your own thinking changes and you decide that you must reach your destination. Say to God, "You do not have to write my destiny. I will write it myself". Work so hard that one day destiny itself says: "Even if I was late, I always belonged to you."

Ranjeet Yadav from Bihar falsely claimed to have secured the 440th rank in the UPSC exam. The local SHO interviewed him, hoping to land in the good books in case Ranjeet was allotted the Bihar cadre. Now, the same SHO is actively searching for him. pic.twitter.com/uYX326OrqX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 12, 2026

The fraud incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users emphasizing how easily misinformation about prestigious exams can spread without proper verification.