 Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org. MAH-AAC-CET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 16 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card | MAH CET Cell

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell has released the MAH AAC CET 2023 admit cards on the official website.

Those candidates who had applied for the application form can download the admit card from the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org.

Exam Date for MAH AAC CET 2023

MAH-AAC-CET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 16 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM.

Read Also
MAH BHMCT 2023: Registration will end today; Know how to apply
article-image

Steps to download MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card:

  • Visit the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link

  • Key in your login detail

  • Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

MAH-AAC-CET-2023 Entrance Examination is conducted for Admission to Professional Courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana EAMCET 2023 correction window opens at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps to make changes

Telangana EAMCET 2023 correction window opens at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps to make changes

MAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link

MAH AAC CET admit card 2023 released; check download link

Education ministry to organise Young Authors’ Conference on April 12, 13

Education ministry to organise Young Authors’ Conference on April 12, 13

Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Subway employee from Raipur goes viral for THIS inspiring reason

Subway employee from Raipur goes viral for THIS inspiring reason