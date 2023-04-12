Maharashtra AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card | MAH CET Cell

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell has released the MAH AAC CET 2023 admit cards on the official website.

Those candidates who had applied for the application form can download the admit card from the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org.

Exam Date for MAH AAC CET 2023

MAH-AAC-CET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 16 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM.

Steps to download MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login detail

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

MAH-AAC-CET-2023 Entrance Examination is conducted for Admission to Professional Courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card