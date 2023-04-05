MAH BHMCT 2023: Registration will end today; Know how to apply

State Commom Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra is closing the registrations for the MAH CETBachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test today, April 5, 2023. Candidates who are interested and wish to apply for the same must register on the official website,
The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 test will be conducted online with total marks of 100. There is no negative grading and there are 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) on the exam. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes.
MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Steps to apply
Visit the official website of MAH CET
On the homepage of the website, click on 'New Registration'
Fill out the registration form & generate login credentials
Login to the portal with the credentials
Complete the application by providing the relevant details
Upload the scanned and required documents
Pay the application fee
Check all the details, submit the application form, save it as a PDF & take a printout as well for future reference
