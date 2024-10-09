MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!

Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has released the admit cards for the MSEDCL Junior Assistant exam 2024. Candidates who applied for the position can download their admit cards from the official website, mahadiscom.in.

The exam is set for October 18, 2024, and it is essential for candidates to bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam center, as entry will not be allowed without it.

The selection process involves a written test and may include an interview based on exam results. The admit card became available on October 9, 2024.

How to Download MSEDCL Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official MAHADISCOM website.

Find and click on the link for the Junior Assistant Admit Card 2024.

Enter your User ID and Password.

Click "Login" to view the admit card.

Download or print the admit card for your records.

Here's the direct link to download MSEDCL Admit Card 2024

To ensure smooth entry into the examination hall, candidates must present a printed admit card with a recent passport-sized photo attached, along with a photocopy of a valid photo ID stapled to the admit card. The original ID must also be shown at the exam venue. Acceptable IDs include a PAN card, passport, driving license, voter ID, bank passbook with a photo, a valid college/university ID, Aadhaar card, E-Aadhaar card with a photo, or a Bar Council identity card.