Maha: HSC board exam begins tomorrow, Know how to study one day before

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the Class 12 board (HSC) exam 2022 on Friday, March 4, with English as the first subject.





As per Covid-19 rules, students will take the class 12 exam at several exam centres around the state from March 4 to April 30. Here are some tips for students who are preparing for their board exams.

How to prepare one day before for board exams:

1) Don’t learn something new on the day of the exam. Revise whatever has been done.

2) Preparing mind maps of different topics will help you in quick revisions.

3)Study and revise chapters that carry more weightage in terms of marks.

4)Take 8 hours of sleep at night.

5) Practice diagrams, formulas, graphs, which are easy to score marks on.

6) Have a deadline to study, for instance, Maybe study only till 9 pm. After which switch to an alternative relaxing routine.

7) Pack your bag, stationery hall ticket, and writing pad a day prior.

(Tips by Ms. Parveen Shaikh, Principal of Somaiya School, Mumbai.)



ALSO READ HSC Class 12 board exam from March 4, check all instructions here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:45 PM IST