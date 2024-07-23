MAH MCA CET 2024 Registration Window Extended Till July 27; Apply NOW! | Representative Image

The deadline for registering for the Computer Applications (MCA) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling has been extended by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. On July 27, at 5 p.m., qualified candidates must turn in their MAH MCA CET counselling form 2024.

Eligibility Criteria



The MAH MCA CET score or the qualifying test grades will be used to determine the merit list for MCA admissions in 2024. A student's score will be rounded to 45% if they receive 44.59% or 44.99%.

Application Fees



- General category candidates: INR 800

- Reserved and PWD category candidates from Maharashtra: INR 600

- Children of NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign National: INR 5,000

How to apply?

-Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

-Click the link labelled "Admission Process A.Y 2024-25."

-At this stage, select the link pertaining to "MCA."

-Choose "New Candidate Registration."

-Register by completing the necessary fields.

-Save a copy of the registration form for your records after downloading it.





Required Documents:

- MAH MCA CET 2024 admit card

- Printout of MAH MCA CET 2024 application form

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Bachelor's degree mark sheets (all semesters)

- Provisional certificate

- Transfer certificate

- Migration certificate (if applicable)

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- Domicile certificate

- Nationality certificate

- Income certificate (if applicable)

- Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)

- Recent passport size photographs.