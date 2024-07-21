MAH MCA CET 2024 Counselling: Registration Closes Today & Final Merit List On July 29

MAH MBA | CET Maharashtra

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration window for Maharashtra MCA Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2024 counselling today, July 21. All qualified candidates are required to fill the counselling registration form on the official website, (link unavailable), before the deadline.

Earlier, the MAH MCA CET 2024 counseling registration deadline was July 6th. As per the schedule, the documents verification for MAH MCA CET 2024 will take place on July 22nd. The provisional MAH MCA CET 2024 merit list will be issued on July 24th. The final merit list for MAH MCA CET 2024 will be declared on July 29th and will be used for seat allotment.

Registration Fee:

- General category candidates: INR 800

- Reserved and PWD category candidates from Maharashtra: INR 600

- Children of NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign National: INR 5,000

Required Documents:

- MAH MCA CET 2024 admit card

- Printout of MAH MCA CET 2024 application form

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Bachelor's degree mark sheets (all semesters)

- Provisional certificate

- Transfer certificate

- Migration certificate (if applicable)

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- Domicile certificate

- Nationality certificate

- Income certificate (if applicable)

- Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)

- Recent passport size photographs.

Seat Allotment:

- Qualified candidates must register online and fill in their preferred colleges within the specified dates.

- Seat allotment will be conducted through the Centralised Admission Process based on candidates' scores in MAH MCA CET 2024.

- Candidates will have to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download the MAH MCA CET 2024 seat allotment result.