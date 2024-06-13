 MAH HM CET 2024 Result Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH HM CET 2024 Result Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH HM CET 2024 Result Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates who took the exam can now access their results by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH BHMCT CET exam was conducted on May 24, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has officially released the results for the Maharashtra Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH HM CET) 2024 today. Candidates who took the exam can now access their results by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH BHMCT CET exam was conducted on May 24, 2024.

The MAH HM CET 2024 results are available for both bachelor's and master's programmes. The results are presented in the form of a scorecard, which candidates can download using their login credentials, including the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Details on the MAH HM CET 2024 Scorecard

Application ID

Full Name

Gender

MAH HM CET Score

CET Score

Category

Persons with Disabilities (PH) Type

Candidature Type

How to download the MAH HM CET 2024 scorecard:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, find and click on the 'Result' link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your MAH HM CET 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

For any discrepancies or issues with downloading the scorecard, candidates should contact the examination authorities through the official website.

Read Also
Dharmendra Pradhan Denies Allegations Of Paper Leak, Corruption During NEET UG 2024 Exam
article-image

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional updates and details regarding the admissions and counselling process after the MAH HM CET 2024 results are released.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University UG 2024 Admissions: Ruia, HR, KC, Mithibai, Xavier's College Release First Merit...

Mumbai University UG 2024 Admissions: Ruia, HR, KC, Mithibai, Xavier's College Release First Merit...

IIT-Indore To Conduct Open House For JEE (Advanced) Qualified Students

IIT-Indore To Conduct Open House For JEE (Advanced) Qualified Students

Mumbai University UG 2024 First Merit List Out; Check Important Details

Mumbai University UG 2024 First Merit List Out; Check Important Details

With Two More MoUs, IIM-Indore Now Has 56 Foreign Collaborations With 22 Nations

With Two More MoUs, IIM-Indore Now Has 56 Foreign Collaborations With 22 Nations

NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Chronology Of Events Explained, What Next?

NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Chronology Of Events Explained, What Next?