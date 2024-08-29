MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now

CET Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) has announced the results of the second entrance test for various undergraduate programs, including BMS, BBM, BCA, and BBA. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, by logging in with their registered ID and password.

According to the counseling schedule, the CET Cell will begin registrations for the Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to these programs today, August 29, and will continue until September 6.

The provisional merit list will be released on September 9, followed by a two-day window for students to raise objections against the provisional list. The final merit list will be published on September 13.

The results have been declared after considering students' objections to the provisional answer key, which was released on August 9. The final answer key was subsequently released on August 14 and August 19.

To check their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org,

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 2024 Second Entrance Test Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter their login credentials, including registration number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 4: View and download their MAH CET 2024 result for future reference.

The second entrance examination was conducted on August 4 to accommodate candidates who missed the first test due to a lack of notification about changes.

A total of 49,225 students registered for the second entrance examination. In contrast, the MAH CET 2024 First entrance exam was held on May 29, with around 55,000 students appearing for the initial test.

The CET cell is responsible for conducting examinations for professional courses in Maharashtra, aiming to facilitate admissions in various fields such as engineering, management, pharmacy, agriculture, law, medical, AYUSH, and fine arts. Candidates seeking admission to these professional courses are advised to regularly check the MAH CET official website for updates.