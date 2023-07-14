MAH CET BDes Counselling 2023 Schedule Out: Check Here

MAH CET BDes Counselling 2023 | CET Maharashtra

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) Maharashtra has released the B.Design counselling detailed schedule for 2023. Candidates can check and download the complete schedule through the official website at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org. According to the announced dates, the MHT CET counselling for BDes programmes final merit list will be out on July 20.

For the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 1, the provisional category-wise seats will also be released on July 20. Candidates can accept the offered seat through login as per allotment of CAP round 1 from July 27 to July 29 (till 3 PM).

MHT CET Counselling 2023 for B.Design: Schedule

Provisional merit list for Maharashtra state and all India candidates: July 15

Submission of grievances: July 16: July 18 (till 5 PM)

Display of final merit lists for all candidates: July 20

Display of provisional category-wise seats for CAP round 1: July 20

Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 1: July 21 - July 22

Provisional allotment of CAP round 1: July 26

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through login as per allotment of CAP round 1: July 27 - July 29 (till 3 PM)