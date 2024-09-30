MAH CET BBA, MBA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Begins, Self Reporting To End On October 1

MAH CET 2024 | CET Maharashtra

The window for the self-reporting facility has now been opened by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Students applying for admission to the MAH CET BBA, MBA, BCA, BBM, and MCA programs can now use this feature via the official website, bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. The self-reporting facility will close at 3 p.m. on October 1.

“The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct,” the State CET Cell said.

Important guidelines:



-In addition to having to confirm their allocation and pay the acceptance fee before the deadline, those who were assigned something other than first priority but self-froze their allotment will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent rounds.

-Nevertheless, by accepting the seat and selecting "Not Freeze option," these applicants will have the opportunity to choose "upgradation" in the following round.

-They must also pay the seat acceptance fee prior to the deadline. October 1st, up to 5 p.m., is the deadline for reporting to the designated college.

Application fees

The application cost is Rs 800 for candidates from Maharashtra state only who fall under any of the reserved backward class categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT-NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, and EWS). The application cost for general category students is Rs 1000. This includes students from Maharashtra state, students from outside Maharashtra state, migrants from J&K, and children of Indian workers in the Gulf. The application fee is Rs 5000 for foreign nationals, PIOs, NRIs, and OCIs.