MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List Out For BBA, MBA, MCA, BBM, BCA; Check List Of Important Documents

The final merit list for the first round of the Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling has been made available on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. For courses leading to the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), a merit list has been released.

Candidates can check it at the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and bbabcacap24.mahacet.org.

How to check?

-Go to the official website and find the link to the MAH CET 2024 final merit list for different courses on the homepage. A PDF will open in a new window after you click the link.

-To find your name or application ID, press Ctrl + F.

-Print off the merit list or store it on your devices for future use. The list of applicants and their reasons for not being qualified for the MAH CET final merit list are also available on the website.

What's next?

From September 23 to September 25, candidates may submit and confirm the option form following the announcement of the final merit list.



On September 28, the preliminary allocation outcome for the first round of the Cap will be declared. The chosen candidates then have until September 29 at 3 p.m. on October 1 to accept their positions.

Between September 29 and October 1 (5 p.m.), they must report to the designated institute and validate their admission by turning in the necessary documents and the needed payment.

Required documents:

-MAH CET 2024 result

-MAH CET 2024 admit card

-Domicile certificate

-Class 10 mark sheet and pass certificate

-Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

-Category certificate, if applicable

-Provisional admission letter

-Maharashtra CET 2024 filled counselling form