MAH CET 2024 Registration Open: BEd, MEd Entrance Exam Details

In a recent announcement, the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has initiated the registration process for MAH CET BEd-MEd 2024 and MAH CET MEd 2024. Aspiring candidates can register for these entrance exams through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, with the deadline set for January 29.

Important Dates:

Registration Period: Ongoing until January 29

Exam Date: March 2

Eligibility Criteria for MAH CET BEd-MEd:

Candidates must be Indian nationals.

A postgraduate degree in science, social sciences, or humanities with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized institution is required.

OBC, SC, and ST category candidates from Maharashtra state should have a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks.

Eligibility Criteria for MEd Programme:

Graduation or postgraduation or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution within or outside Maharashtra is mandatory.

Applicants should possess either Maharashtra domicile or be born in Maharashtra.

Candidates with a parent holding Maharashtra domicile or one of the parents being a union government employee posted in Maharashtra are eligible.

Applicants from disputed areas between Maharashtra and Karnataka can also apply.

MAH CET MEd Exam Pattern:

The exam will consist of four sections with a total of 200 questions.

Duration of the exam: 150 minutes.

Exam Sections, Number of Questions, and Maximum Marks:

Logical Reasoning - 75 questions, 75 marks

Abstract Reasoning - 25 questions, 25 marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 50 questions, 50 marks

Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension - 50 questions, 50 marks

Aspiring candidates are advised to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and exam pattern before registering for the MAH CET BEd-MEd 2024 and MAH CET MEd 2024 exams to ensure a smooth application process.