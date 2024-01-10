 MAH CET 2024 Registration Open: BEd, MEd Entrance Exam Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH CET 2024 Registration Open: BEd, MEd Entrance Exam Details

MAH CET 2024 Registration Open: BEd, MEd Entrance Exam Details

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra initiates MAH CET 2024 registration. BEd-MEd and MEd exams on March 2, with detailed eligibility and exam pattern.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

In a recent announcement, the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has initiated the registration process for MAH CET BEd-MEd 2024 and MAH CET MEd 2024. Aspiring candidates can register for these entrance exams through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, with the deadline set for January 29.

Important Dates:

Registration Period: Ongoing until January 29

Exam Date: March 2

Eligibility Criteria for MAH CET BEd-MEd:

Candidates must be Indian nationals.

A postgraduate degree in science, social sciences, or humanities with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized institution is required.

OBC, SC, and ST category candidates from Maharashtra state should have a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks.

Read Also
MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2023 Round 1 Final Merit List OUT; Check Details
article-image

Eligibility Criteria for MEd Programme:

Graduation or postgraduation or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution within or outside Maharashtra is mandatory.

Applicants should possess either Maharashtra domicile or be born in Maharashtra.

Candidates with a parent holding Maharashtra domicile or one of the parents being a union government employee posted in Maharashtra are eligible.

Applicants from disputed areas between Maharashtra and Karnataka can also apply.

MAH CET MEd Exam Pattern:

The exam will consist of four sections with a total of 200 questions.

Duration of the exam: 150 minutes.

Exam Sections, Number of Questions, and Maximum Marks:

Logical Reasoning - 75 questions, 75 marks

Abstract Reasoning - 25 questions, 25 marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 50 questions, 50 marks

Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension - 50 questions, 50 marks

Aspiring candidates are advised to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and exam pattern before registering for the MAH CET BEd-MEd 2024 and MAH CET MEd 2024 exams to ensure a smooth application process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Last Call: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Registration Ends In 3 Days!

Last Call: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Registration Ends In 3 Days!

GPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2024: Detailed Schedule Released

GPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2024: Detailed Schedule Released

MUHS-MARD Discuss Mental Wellness Among Resident Doctors In State

MUHS-MARD Discuss Mental Wellness Among Resident Doctors In State

Noida: Tutor Arrested For Extorting Money From Mother In GB Nagar

Noida: Tutor Arrested For Extorting Money From Mother In GB Nagar

Manipur Board Releases Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Exam Dates, Timings, And Practical Exam...

Manipur Board Releases Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Exam Dates, Timings, And Practical Exam...