MAH CET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended For Non-CAP Programmes; Check Details Here

MAH CET 2024 | Photo credit: Pixabay

An extension of the registration deadline for admissions has been announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. This is applicable to a number of programs that fall under the Non-CAP (Centralised Admission Process) category, such as the MBA, MTech, and BTech programs. Those who have not yet registered for MAH CET 2024 may do so by visiting the official website and filling out the application.

Official notice

The official notification reads, “for the academic year 2024-25, the process of Non-CAP registration and admission to vacant seats in the following courses has been restarted from the dates mentioned below. These courses are offered by government, government-aided, university-run, and private unaided institutions in Maharashtra state, including first-year and second-year professional undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs under the Department of Technical Education.”

Applicants who wish to be considered for admission to the remaining seats after the CAP must either visit the institution in person or use e-scrutiny to complete the registration, document verification, and confirmation processes. The registration window for non-CAP seats will be open until 1 pm on the corresponding closing dates, according to the official notification. The process of document checking and verification will run till 3 p.m.

Important dates

October 23, 2024 is the deadline, as per the updated timetable, to apply for open seats in postgraduate programs such as Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Management Studies (MMS).

The deadline for applications to the Master of Architecture (MArch) program is October 21, 2024. October 1st was the previous deadline for registering for these programs.

Applications for undergraduate programs are open until October 23, 2024 for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degrees, and until October 21, 2024 for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree.