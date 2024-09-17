MAH CET 2024: Provisional Merit List To Be Out Today; What's Next?

Representative Picture

The first provisional merit list for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM, and Integrated MBA and Integrated MCA courses will be released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, today, September 17. The merit list for the MAH BBA/BCA/BBA/BMS/Integrated CET will be made available on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org. The merit list was originally supposed to be released on September 15, but it was subsequently rescheduled.



Candidates who make the provisional merit list can file complaints about the information displayed between September 18 and September 20 (up until 5 p.m.). The facility will be accessible via the website after a candidate logs in.



Candidates who request corrections will have their applications reverted by the CET Cell. After that, they can make changes to the forms and add files to support their statements. Acknowledgement and the status of grievances accepted or rejected will be shared.

How to check?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

-Launch the MAH BBA/BCA/BMS and integrated CET course counselling portal.

-The homepage will have a direct link to the merit list once it is made public.

-If prompted, enter your login information.

-Check and submit the merit list for the MAH CET.



The final merit list for MAH CET counselling will be made public on September 22 following the completion of the process.

The candidates whose names appear on the provisional merit list must confirm their information and notify the CET Cell of any inconsistencies as soon as possible. After taking into account the candidates' corrections and objections, the final merit list will be made public.