MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration Closes Today At 5 PM; Document Verification Ends July 27

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MAH BBA CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registration window for the MAH BBA CAP 2026 (Centralised Admission Process) today, July 26, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who have qualified through MAH BBA CET 2026 or are applying under the All India category using CUET scores must complete the CAP registration before the deadline, as no further extension is expected.

The CAP registration process began on July 6 and was initially scheduled to end on July 16. The deadline was first extended to July 20 and later to July 26.

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MAH BBA CAP 2026 Revised Schedule

Last date for CAP registration: July 26, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Last date for document verification: July 27, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Provisional merit list: July 29, 2026

Grievance submission window: July 30 to August 1, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Final merit list: August 3, 2026

The CET cell will announce the round-wise seat allotment schedule after the publication of the final merit list.

MAH BBA CAP 2026 How to Apply for MAH BBA CAP 2026

Candidates can complete the CAP registration by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website.

Step 2: Click on the CAP AY 2026-27 tab.

Step 3: Open the MAH BBA CAP 2026 section.

Step 4: Click on New Registration and enter the required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Step 6: Fill in and arrange preferred colleges (up to 300 choices).

Step 7: Submit the CAP application form before 5:00 PM today.

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MAH BBA CAP 2026: Document Verification

After submitting the application form, candidates must complete document verification by July 27, 2026, up to 5:00 PM. Verification can be done through either the following:

E-scrutiny (online verification), or

Physical scrutiny at the designated verification centres.

Candidates are advised to complete both the registration and document verification within the stipulated deadlines to remain eligible for the MAH BBA CAP 2026 admission process.