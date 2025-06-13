MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate | Canva

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on Friday announced an extension for the MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 application process, following a significant number of candidates failing to complete their registration.

According to the official notification, of the 1,308 candidates who initiated the registration process, only 395 have successfully completed their applications and paid the required fees. The remaining 913 candidates are yet to finalise their application forms.

In light of this, and keeping in mind the academic interest of the applicants, the CET Cell has extended the last date for online registration and confirmation of the application form. The new window will now remain open from June 16 to 23.

The authorities have made it clear that no further extensions will be granted beyond June 23. Candidates facing any issues with the application process have been advised to contact the helpdesk at [cethelpdesk@maharashtracet.org] or raise a query through the Candidate Help Module.