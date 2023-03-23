Madhya Pradesh: Youth to get monthly stipend under ‘learn and earn’ scheme

It will enable youths to gain new skills and become more employable in the job market, the official statment stated. | Official

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh recently announced the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana’ scheme on Thursday, which is essentially a ‘learn and earn’ scheme under which youth educated up to at least Class XII will be placed under apprenticeship in various industries/companies and given a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month.

The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities for the youth by offering training programmes in various sectors, including electronics, engineering, marketing, hotel management, IT, banking, CA, CS, media, art, law, and more.

It will enable youths to gain new skills and become more employable in the job market.

According to a government notification, the scheme offers a one-year work-based learning programme, where youths can gain practical knowledge while continuing the training process. Upon the completion of programme, the youths will either receive a job offer or will be guided toward other opportunities.

The scheme 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana' is designed to benefit those youth who have completed their education but have not been able to secure employment as it will train them in both industry and service sectors, providing them a wide range of options to choose from.

The purpose of the initiative is to equip the youth with skills that are in demand in the job market and will help them become financially independent.

