Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead

Panna: In a saddening accident, Two MBBS students drowned in a reservoir on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The victims were identified as Umaria resident Arvind Prajapati (19) and Ajaygarh resident Krishna Gupta (20). Both of the deceased students were enrolled in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Indore, where they were pursuing higher education through the MBBS program.



This news was confirmed by an official to the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). This tragedy transpired in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, at Dhawari dam near Ajaygarh town, some 40 km from the district seat. It was also claimed that their classmate, Abhishek Bairwa (19), who is from Pipalkheda in Rajasthan, was rescued, as revealed by Ajaygarh police station in-charge Ravi Jadon.



According to PTI, Bairwa and Prajapati had come to see Gupta at his Ajaygarh residence. The officials further revealed that the bodies were recovered by fishing and taken to the Ajaygarh government hospital for a post-mortem. He said that more research is being done to determine the cause of the students' deaths.

The students perished, according to police sources, when one of them fell into the water while cleaning his slippers and the other dove to save him.

Similar Incident: 3 Students Drown In TN

Three students from a diocesan-run school on the outskirts of Palayamkottai drowned in a saddening accident on Sunday, according to authorities, in a recently opened flood transport route.



Within Munneerpallam police station limits, the victims perished in the Tamiraparani-Karumaeniyar-Nambiyar river connection project. Three people travelled to this place to attend their relative's house-warming ceremony; they proceeded to the neighbouring canal to have a bath and ended up drowning, according to PTI.



Following receipt of the information, members of the Fire and Rescue services located the three students' bodies. Munneerpallam police have opened an investigation after registering a report.

(With Inputs From PTI)