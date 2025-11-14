 Madhya Pradesh Police's STF Begins Probe Into Fake D.Ed Degrees Submitted By Teachers; 8 Booked
The Madhya Pradesh STF is investigating 34 teachers in the Gwalior-Chambal region for allegedly using fake D.Ed degrees to secure jobs. During verification, around 100 certificates were found suspicious, and eight teachers’ degrees were confirmed fake, leading to FIRs. Many accused were selected through the state’s Professional Examination Board and posted across districts.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Police's STF Begins Probe Into Fake D.Ed Degrees Submitted By Teachers; 8 Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gwalior: The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh police has launched an investigation against 34 teachers in Gwalior-Chambal region for allegedly securing jobs using fake Diploma in Education (D.Ed) degrees, officials said on Thursday.

FIRs have been registered against eight of them, they added.

"The matter surfaced during verification of degrees submitted by teachers at the time of appointment. About 100 D.Ed degrees and mark sheets were found to be suspicious, including 34 from the Gwalior-Chambal division. Degrees of eight teachers were confirmed to be fake, following which criminal cases were registered against them," STF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Baghel told PTI.

Karnataka Government Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave For Women Employees
article-image

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also confirmed the mark sheets were fabricated, Baghel added.

"The teachers had also submitted forged verification documents along with their job applications. Many of them were selected through the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (earlier known as Vyapam) and are currently posted in various districts of the state, he said.

