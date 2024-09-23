Madhya Pradesh Jobs: MPESB Releases Admit Cards For ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test; 450 Vacant Posts

The admit card for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test 2024 has been uploaded by the Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB). The candidates who are eligible for the exam can view and obtain their admit cards from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The name of the candidate, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search the homepage for the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information by clicking the provided link.

Step 4: Your screen will open the admit card.

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates can click here to access the admit card portal directly

The exam is slated to take place on September 30. There will be two shifts for it. The first shift begins at 9:00 am and ends at 11:00 am, followed by the second shift beginning at 2:00 pm and ending at 4:00 pm.

Having a valid admit card is a requirement for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. It is anticipated that the exam admit cards will be released shortly. Upon release, the candidates who meet the requirements to take the exam can download and view their admit card electronically.

Through this recruitment exam, the board hopes to fill 450 positions in total. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.