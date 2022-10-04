e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh govt asks schools for queries on Class 5th, 8th board exam pattern; solution session on October 10

The private schools in the state have been asked to send the queries by October 7, 2022.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Bhopal: All private schools have been requested to submit applications in response to questions about the Class 5 and Class 8 Board Exam Pattern from the Madhya Pradesh school education department. Board announced on Tuesday that a live meeting would be held on October 10. On October 10, 2022, at 4 p.m., the Madhya Pradesh Board will engage in a live YouTube engagement regarding any questions that the schools have received. The questions received by the schools regarding the MP Board exams for Class 5th and 8th pupils as well as RTE admission will be answered by board representatives. By October 7, 2022, schools have to mail their inquiries about the aforementioned subjects.

"Online doubt resolution session organized for private schools 5th, 8th Board Pattern Exam RTE Admission and Fee Reimbursement. The State Education Center has invited queries and questions based on the above topics on e-mail till 7 October. The solution session will be held on 10th October 2022 from 4 PM through YouTube Live," said the official tweet by School Education Department, MP.

In September, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announced the Board exam schedule for Classes 5th and 8th in all public, government-recognized private, and government-aided institutions. The Madhya Pradesh board also declared that internal exams would be held annually in addition to the announcement of the board exams. The MP Board has also said that it will prioritise students' learning of English-language.

