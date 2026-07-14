Madhya Pradesh Congress Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET-UG Irregularities; Launches Cycle Rally | X @INCMP

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday targeted the ruling BJP over the alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak, demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan take moral responsibility for the irregularities and resign from his post.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari made the demand while launching the "Yuva Swabhiman: Gen-G" cycle rally from Indore to Bhopal, a two-day protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

Repeated irregularities in entrance and recruitment examinations were affecting the future of the youth, he said, alleging that 20 students committed suicide in the country due to the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam in May.

He said that Pradhan should take moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities in the exam and resign from his post.

The NEET-UG exam for admission to medical courses was held on May 3, but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter.

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A re-examination was held on June 21 amid tight security.

Patwari further alleged widespread rigging and corruption in government recruitment examinations during the BJP's two-and-a-half-decade rule in Madhya Pradesh.

He claimed that 50 per cent of teaching positions in government schools and colleges have remained vacant.

Patwari demanded the implementation of a free education system from KG (kindergarten) to PG (postgraduate) in the state.

"Only financially well-off families can afford to educate their children in prestigious educational institutions. So, why shouldn't education from KG to PG be free?" The cycle rally, which started from Indore, will reach Ashta late Tuesday evening and will continue from Ashta to Bhopal on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)