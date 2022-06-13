Machilipatnam Teenager commits suicide after PUBG defeat

PUBG image |

Andhra Pradesh: Following his defeat in the online game PUBG, a boy allegedly committed suicide after being humiliated by his peers.

On Sunday, the incident was reported in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam town.

When the 16-year-old lost the online game, his companions insulted him, according to reports. He apparently returned home and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

The youngster is the son of Shantiraj, a local Congress official who was hooked to PUBG. On Sunday, he played the game with his friends. His friends mocked him when he lost the game. He was humiliated by this, so he took drastic measures.

The body was moved for an autopsy, and police began their investigation.

Tantia Kumari, the district Congress president, consoled the boy's family, and later urged that PUBG-like games must be outlawed by the state and federal governments since they are claiming lives.

PUBG was banned in the country in 2019, but it has lately resurfaced under a new moniker.

Last week in Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother with his father's Army-issued weapon after she forbade him from playing online games like PUBG. According to UP Police, the boy kept her body inside their house for three days, masking the odor with room freshener. He allegedly threatened to kill his 10-year-old sister if she told anybody about the murder, according to authorities.

In April, a 12-year-old Bengaluru boy allegedly called the Train Police Helpline with a bomb threat, claiming to have a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. It was eventually discovered to be a fraud by the authorities. The boy's motivation was to prevent his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station since he would lose his PUBG buddy and be forced to quit the game.